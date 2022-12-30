New Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Might Be Better Than Pfizer's Paxlovid With Faster Recovery, Fewer Side Effects, Data Shows

- A study in China shows that a remdesivir analog, dubbed VV116, is as effective as Pfizer Inc's PFE oral COVID-19 pill.
- Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD Veklury (remdesivir) is approved as a treatment for severe COVID-19.
- The Phase 3 results, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, exhibit that the treatment had fewer side effects than Paxlovid.
- 67.4% of people who took VV116 reported side effects, compared to 77.3% who took Paxlovid.
- VV116 was associated with fewer unexpected side effects due to reactions with other medications, such as those for insomnia, seizures, or high blood pressure.
- In the primary analysis involving the full analysis population, sustained clinical recovery occurred in 377 participants in the VV116 group and 378 participants in the Paxlovid group.
- The median time to recovery was four days for VV116 recipients and five days for those who took Paxlovid.
- No participants in either group had died or had progressed to severe COVID-19 by day 28.
