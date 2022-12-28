ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Partners With Stem Cell Institute For Immunotherapy Vaccine Trial For Dementia

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 28, 2022 7:31 AM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Partners With Stem Cell Institute For Immunotherapy Vaccine Trial For Dementia
  • Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN has partnered with the Miller School of Medicine, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the University of Miami for its Phase 1/2A trial of ALZN002.
  • ALZN002 is an "active" immunotherapy product consisting of autologous dendritic cells (DCs), activated white blood cells taken from each patient that are engineered outside the body to attack Alzheimer's-related amyloid-beta proteins. 
  • "We strongly believe that the ALZN002 patient-specific immunotherapeutic vaccine has the potential of fostering tolerance to treatment for safety purposes while stimulating the immune system to reduce the brain's beta-amyloid protein burden, resulting in reduced Alzheimer's signs and symptoms," said Stephan Jackman, CEO of Alzamend.
  • The company expects to initiate the study in the first quarter of 2023."
  • Alzamend is also pursuing AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. 
  • In October, Alzamend announced the addition of healthy adult subjects to its Phase 2A multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of AL001 in subjects with dementia related to Alzheimer's
  • The company anticipates reporting topline data from the Phase 2A MAD study in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Price Action: ALZN shares closed at $0.60 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved