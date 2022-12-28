EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Partners With Stem Cell Institute For Immunotherapy Vaccine Trial For Dementia

- Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN has partnered with the Miller School of Medicine, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the University of Miami for its Phase 1/2A trial of ALZN002.
- ALZN002 is an "active" immunotherapy product consisting of autologous dendritic cells (DCs), activated white blood cells taken from each patient that are engineered outside the body to attack Alzheimer's-related amyloid-beta proteins.
- "We strongly believe that the ALZN002 patient-specific immunotherapeutic vaccine has the potential of fostering tolerance to treatment for safety purposes while stimulating the immune system to reduce the brain's beta-amyloid protein burden, resulting in reduced Alzheimer's signs and symptoms," said Stephan Jackman, CEO of Alzamend.
- The company expects to initiate the study in the first quarter of 2023."
- Alzamend is also pursuing AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- In October, Alzamend announced the addition of healthy adult subjects to its Phase 2A multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of AL001 in subjects with dementia related to Alzheimer's.
- The company anticipates reporting topline data from the Phase 2A MAD study in the second quarter of 2023.
- Price Action: ALZN shares closed at $0.60 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.