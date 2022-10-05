Alzamend Neuro Adds Healthy Subjects to Ongoing Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial

- Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN has dosed its first healthy adult subject in its Phase 2A multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of AL001 in subjects with dementia related to Alzheimer's.
- This blinded, placebo-controlled trial (AL001-02) was initiated in May 2022 and is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AL001 under multiple-dose, steady-state conditions and determine the maximum tolerated dose.
- Alzamend is also pursuing AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Based upon a recommendation by the FDA after its review and commentary on Alzamend's pre-investigational new drug briefing package for the development of AL001, the ongoing clinical trial in Alzheimer's patients has been expanded.
- Alzamend will test AL001 in four healthy adult and elderly adult cohorts of eight subjects under MAD conditions.
- AL001 is a novel lithium-salicylate-L-proline engineered ionic cocrystal lithium delivery system.
