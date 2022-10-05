Alzamend Neuro Adds Healthy Subjects to Ongoing Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial

by

Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN has dosed its first healthy adult subject in its Phase 2A multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of AL001 in subjects with dementia related to Alzheimer's.

has dosed its first healthy adult subject in its Phase 2A multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of AL001 in subjects with dementia related to Alzheimer's. This blinded, placebo-controlled trial (AL001-02) was initiated in May 2022 and is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AL001 under multiple-dose, steady-state conditions and determine the maximum tolerated dose.

Alzamend is also pursuing AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Alzamend will test AL001 in four healthy adult and elderly adult cohorts of eight subjects under MAD conditions.

AL001 is a novel lithium-salicylate-L-proline engineered ionic cocrystal lithium delivery system.

Price Action: ALZN shares are up 0.01% at $1.3801 on the last check Wednesday.

