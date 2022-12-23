Mersana Inks Cancer Therapy Development Deal With Merck Germany

by

Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN signed a deal for developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment with Germany's Merck KGaA MKGAF MKKGY .

signed a deal for developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment with Germany's . Mersana would receive $30 million in an upfront payment and up to $800 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

Under the agreement, Mersana would develop cancer drug candidates against up to two targets that would utilize its platform to combine Merck KGaA's proprietary antibodies.

Pre-clinical activities will be split between the companies. Merck Germany will be solely responsible for all clinical development and potential commercialization activities relating to any resulting product candidates.

Mersana said it was also eligible to receive royalties of up to low double-digit percentages on global net sales for any approved ADCs developed under the agreement.

MRSN shares are down 2.68% at $5.82 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

