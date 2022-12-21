ñol

After Disappointing Phase 2 Data, Merck Drops Eye Disease Related Pact With NGM Biopharm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 10:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK has notified NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM that it will not exercise its option to license NGM621 and its related compounds.
  • Merck will also not exercise the related ophthalmology bundle option.
  • NGM estimated in its latest quarterly report that it could also have received $20.7 million in reimbursable expenses if Merck went ahead with NGM621.
  • In June 2021, NGM Biopharma and Merck extended their ongoing collaboration through March 2024 with a narrower scope. 
  • The amended collaboration's primary focus was retinal and, cardiovascular & metabolic diseases, built upon progress with NGM621 and MK-3655, both discovered by NGM under the partnership.
  • In October, Phase 2 trial data of NGM621 exhibited geographic atrophy (GA) lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm
  • Cardiovascular & metabolic-related research is slated to go on until March 2024.
  • Price Action: NGM shares are down 0.59% at $5.04 on the last check Wednesday.

