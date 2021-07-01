NGM Biopharma, Merck Amend Development Pact To Focus On Retinal, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Targets
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) has amended and restated an agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to extend their ongoing collaboration through March 2024 with a narrower scope.
- The collaboration will focus primarily on developing treatments for retinal and cardiovascular & metabolic (CVM) diseases, including heart failure.
- The amended collaboration's primary focus on retinal and CVM diseases builds upon progress with NGM621 and MK-3655, both discovered by NGM under the partnership.
- Merck retains an option to license those programs being advanced under the amended collaboration.
- NGM gains worldwide rights to its disclosed oncology portfolio and all preclinical and current, and future research assets falling outside of the amended collaboration's narrower scope, subject to a low single-digit net sales royalty to Merck.
- Under the terms of the amended collaboration, Merck will provide approximately $120 million in R&D funding to NGM through March 2024, including $86 million for the period from April 2021 through March 2022, plus additional potential option payments if Merck exercises any license option.
- Price Action: NGM shares are up 5.93% at $20.89, and MRK stock is up 0.24% at $77.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
