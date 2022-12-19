IceCure Medical Stock Is On Fire After Hours: What's Going On?

IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares are soaring in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced interim results from the ICESECRET study for the treatment of patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.

What Happened: IceCure said 107 of the 115 patients enrolled returned for follow-up with a mean duration of 22.8 months and a range of 12 to 60 months. The recurrence-free rate was 85.1% for the 107 patients at a mean follow-up period of 16.5 months.

Five serious adverse events were reported, four of which were of mild severity. Cryoablation time and hospitalization time were relatively short, up to approximately 25 minutes and two days, respectively.

Based on these interim results, it was concluded that cryoablation is safe and effective for treating renal masses under 5 centimeters.

"We believe the findings will support further use of ProSense in the jurisdictions in which our cryoablation system is approved for use with benign and malignant tissues of the kidney," said Eyal Shamir, CEO of IceCure.

IceCure develops and markets ProSense, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing.

ICCM Price Action: IceCure shares are up 760.60% in after hours at $8.03 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Dominik Fuchs from Pixabay.