Medtronic Scores Expanded FDA Nod For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters In Pediatric Patients With Heart Rhythm Condition
The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters to treat pediatric Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).
- The Freezor and Freezor Xtra Catheters are flexible, single-use devices to freeze cardiac tissue and block unnecessary electrical signals within the heart.
- Cryoablation can reduce the risk of permanent AV block, a complication of AVNRT procedures performed with radiofrequency (RF) ablations resulting in the partial or complete interruption of the heart's electrical signals, which disrupts the heart rhythm.
- The Freezor cardiac cryoablation catheter was first commercially available in the U.S. for adult use of AVNRT in 2003, followed by the Freezor Xtra cardiac cryoablation catheter in 2016.
