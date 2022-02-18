 Skip to main content

Medtronic Scores Expanded FDA Nod For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters In Pediatric Patients With Heart Rhythm Condition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:28pm   Comments
The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters to treat pediatric Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).

  • The Freezor and Freezor Xtra Catheters are flexible, single-use devices to freeze cardiac tissue and block unnecessary electrical signals within the heart. 
  • Cryoablation can reduce the risk of permanent AV block, a complication of AVNRT procedures performed with radiofrequency (RF) ablations resulting in the partial or complete interruption of the heart's electrical signals, which disrupts the heart rhythm.
  • Related: Medtronic Issues Voluntary Recall For TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System.
  • The Freezor cardiac cryoablation catheter was first commercially available in the U.S. for adult use of AVNRT in 2003, followed by the Freezor Xtra cardiac cryoablation catheter in 2016. 
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.77% at $100.92 during the market session on the last check Friday.

