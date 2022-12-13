Regeneron Reveals An Early Cut Data From Follicular Lymphoma Study At ASH Meeting

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN gave the first look at interim results from its Phase 2 study of odronextamab, a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.
- Trial investigators said 82% of 121 patients with the disease responded to Regeneron’s drug odronextamab, and 75% had a complete response.
- The median duration of complete response was 20.5 months, with a median progression-free survival of 20 months, according to a presentation at the annual American Society of Hematology conference.
- In the new Phase 2 data, Regeneron said adverse events (AE) occurred in all patients, with 78% being ≥Grade 3.
- Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was recorded in 56.5% of patients. Discontinuations due to an AE occurred in 11.5% of patients, with three deaths.
- There were no Grade 4 or 5 CRS cases, and the incidence of Grade 2 and Grade 3 was reduced with the modified step-up regimen compared to the original regimen.
