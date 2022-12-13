ñol

Regeneron Reveals An Early Cut Data From Follicular Lymphoma Study At ASH Meeting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 13, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN gave the first look at interim results from its Phase 2 study of odronextamab, a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.
  • Trial investigators said 82% of 121 patients with the disease responded to Regeneron’s drug odronextamab, and 75% had a complete response. 
  • Related: Regeneron Highlights Its First Phase 2 Data To Build Case In CD20xC3 Bispecific Space.
  • The median duration of complete response was 20.5 months, with a median progression-free survival of 20 months, according to a presentation at the annual American Society of Hematology conference.
  • In the new Phase 2 data, Regeneron said adverse events (AE) occurred in all patients, with 78% being ≥Grade 3. 
  • Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was recorded in 56.5% of patients. Discontinuations due to an AE occurred in 11.5% of patients, with three deaths.
  • There were no Grade 4 or 5 CRS cases, and the incidence of Grade 2 and Grade 3 was reduced with the modified step-up regimen compared to the original regimen.
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed lower by 1.01% at $742.48 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

