National Institutes of Health's Long COVID Initiative To Assess Pfizer's Antiviral Pill As Potential Treatment

- The National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has decided to study Pfizer Inc's PFE antiviral drug Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long COVID.
- Long COVID involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever, and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection.
- Estimates of long COVID prevalence range from 5 to 50% of people who have had a COVID-19 infection. It affects people with mild and severe COVID-19, including children.
- According to details posted on Clinicaltrials.gov, the randomized, placebo-controlled trial will test Pfizer's treatment or placebo in 1,700 adult volunteers.
- The Duke Clinical Research Institute is supervising the study, scheduled to start on January 1, 2023.
- Reuters reported that several patients reported improvements in their symptoms after taking Pfizer's antiviral treatment.
- Paxlovid is currently authorized for use in the first days of a COVID infection to prevent severe disease in high-risk patients.
- Some researchers found that naltrexone has been used to treat pain, fatigue, and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.
- Naltrexone is a medication primarily used to manage alcohol or opioid use disorder.
