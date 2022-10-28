ñol

National Institutes of Health's Long COVID Initiative To Assess Pfizer's Antiviral Pill As Potential Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read
  • The National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has decided to study Pfizer Inc's PFE antiviral drug Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long COVID.
  • Long COVID involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever, and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection.
  • Estimates of long COVID prevalence range from 5 to 50% of people who have had a COVID-19 infection. It affects people with mild and severe COVID-19, including children.
  • According to details posted on Clinicaltrials.gov, the randomized, placebo-controlled trial will test Pfizer's treatment or placebo in 1,700 adult volunteers.
  • The Duke Clinical Research Institute is supervising the study, scheduled to start on January 1, 2023.
  • Reuters reported that several patients reported improvements in their symptoms after taking Pfizer's antiviral treatment.
  • Paxlovid is currently authorized for use in the first days of a COVID infection to prevent severe disease in high-risk patients.
  • Some researchers found that naltrexone has been used to treat pain, fatigue, and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.
  • Naltrexone is a medication primarily used to manage alcohol or opioid use disorder.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $46.25 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

