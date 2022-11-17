ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pfizer, BioNTech Start Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate For Broader Protection

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 17, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer, BioNTech Start Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate For Broader Protection
  • Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have initiated a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • The next-gen vaccine candidate aims to enhance SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses and potentially broaden protection against COVID-19. 
  • The candidate, dubbed BNT162b4, includes T cell antigen mRNA encoding for SARS-CoV-2 non-spike proteins and will be evaluated in combination with the companies' omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • Related: Pfizer/BioNTech Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 4-Fold Higher Neutralizing Activity.
  • BNT162b4 will be evaluated in approximately 180 healthy adults between 18-55 years who have received at least three doses of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • The trial will explore different dose levels of BNT162b4 administered in combination with a 30-µg dose of the companies' omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. It will be compared to administering a 30-µg dose of the omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster.
  • This study is part of the companies' long-term and multi-pronged scientific strategy to generate more robust, longer-lasting, and broader immune responses against COVID-19. 
  • Price Action: BNTX stock closed at $164.90 on Wednesday, and PFE shares are up 0.10% at $48.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral