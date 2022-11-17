Pfizer, BioNTech Start Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate For Broader Protection

by

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have initiated a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The next-gen vaccine candidate aims to enhance SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses and potentially broaden protection against COVID-19.

The candidate, dubbed BNT162b4, includes T cell antigen mRNA encoding for SARS-CoV-2 non-spike proteins and will be evaluated in combination with the companies' omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

BNT162b4 will be evaluated in approximately 180 healthy adults between 18-55 years who have received at least three doses of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will explore different dose levels of BNT162b4 administered in combination with a 30-µg dose of the companies' omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. It will be compared to administering a 30-µg dose of the omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster.

This study is part of the companies' long-term and multi-pronged scientific strategy to generate more robust, longer-lasting, and broader immune responses against COVID-19.

Price Action: BNTX stock closed at $164.90 on Wednesday, and PFE shares are up 0.10% at $48.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

