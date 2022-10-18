Tesla, Apple Fame's Robot-Run ETF Bets Big On Walmart — Here Are Its Other Adds, Removals

The Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF AMOM has bet on retail giant Walmart Inc WMT which now constitutes 7.8% of its portfolio, according to information provided by the company.

The other two companies freshly added to the ETF include Nutrien Ltd NTR which constitutes 3.8% of the portfolio and Humana Inc HUM which forms 2.6% of the portfolio, it said.

The ETF, actively managed by artificial intelligence, seeks to invest in U.S. large-cap momentum stocks by capitalizing on the movement of existing market trends.

This fund has a track record of correctly predicting changes in the price of Tesla Inc. TSLA shares.

Removals: The fund said it had removed ConocoPhillips COP, Canadian Natural Resources CNQ, and Booking Holdings BKNG, previously among its top 10 holdings, from its portfolio.

In September, the ETF sold several of its tech holdings. The ETF's Apple Inc AAPL holdings went from 7.9% in August to zero during the month. Home Depot Inc HD remains its top holding, constituting 7.9% of the portfolio, followed by Walmart at 7.8% and Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW at 4%.

The ETF has added a stake in consumer staples, healthcare and industrials while reducing allocations to information technology, energy and consumer discretionary in October.

At the same time, the QRAFT AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF QRFT has maintained Apple as its top holding, increasing its stake from 3.1% of its portfolio in September to 3.2% in October. It has maintained its holding of Microsoft Inc MSFT shares at 2.5% of the portfolio during the month while increasing its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE: BRK-B) shares to 1.9% from 1.7%.

Price Action: AMOM has lost over 30% since the beginning of the year while the QRFT has shed over 26% since the beginning of the year. Compared with this, the Nasdaq Composite has lost over 15% in the same period while the S&P 500 has shed over 23%.

