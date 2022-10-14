Once Favored By Late Shinzo Abe, Japan Culls Development On Repurposed COVID-19 Treatment

- Fujifilm Holdings Corp FUJIY FUJIF has discontinued the development of its anti-influenza drug, Avigan (favipiravir), for use as a therapeutic drug against COVID-19.
- In 2021, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical began a phase 3 clinical trial in Japan with a target enrollment of 316 subjects to confirm Avigan's efficacy in preventing the progression to severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients who have not yet been vaccinated.
- However, enrollment was terminated at 84 subjects in March 2022 following a change of circumstances, including improvement in the vaccination rate and the spread of the Omicron variants, which have lower symptom severity rates than conventional strains.
- The company said that subsequent analysis of data from 84 people enrolled in the trial showed no significant results.
- At the time, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had hoped for early approval of the drug and pledged to donate it to needy countries, Reuters reported. Abe, who left office in 2020, was assassinated in July during a political rally.
