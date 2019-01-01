FUJIFILM Holdings Corp offers products and services used in photo development and film and photo taking processes. The company produces color films and single use cameras, color paper and chemicals, photofinishing equipment, film and photo processing services, electronic imaging such as digital cameras, optical devices such as camera modules for mobile phones, TV camera lenses and cine lenses, x-ray imaging systems and films, inkjet printers, flat panel materials, recording storage mediums such as data cartridges and videotape products, and office products such as office printers. The document solutions segment including office printers and the information solutions segment consisting of its x-ray imaging and data storage systems form most of the group's yearly revenue stream.