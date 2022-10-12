Bankrupt Zosano Sells Its Drug Delivery Tech That Once Partnered With Pharma Giants

- Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited acquired the assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation. The sale was part of the customary proceedings after Zosano filed for bankruptcy in June.
- The assets acquired include intellectual property, license agreements, and manufacturing equipment.
- They also include Zosano's proprietary microneedle array patch (MAP) intradermal drug delivery system, including a reusable applicator, solid-coated microneedle array patch technology, product packaging, methods for formulation and microneedle coating, and specialized equipment.
- Emergex has previously completed proof-of-concept studies, coating Zosano's MAP technology-based microneedle patches with Emergex vaccine candidates, and observed favorable shelf-life characteristics.
- In May, Zosano suspended its M207 program to preserve its capital and cash resources.
- Additionally, the company's remaining feasibility study with a pharmaceutical partner is expected to conclude this quarter.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO once paid $1 million upfront to use Zosano's patch system to develop transdermal versions of select Novo glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs. In 2015 the companies terminated the pact.
- Eli Lilly And Co LLY once teamed up with Zosano and invested $15 million to commercialize a treatment for osteoporosis, but the companies later dissolved the pact.
