Bankrupt Zosano Sells Its Drug Delivery Tech That Once Partnered With Pharma Giants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 11:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited acquired the assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation. The sale was part of the customary proceedings after Zosano filed for bankruptcy in June.
  • The assets acquired include intellectual property, license agreements, and manufacturing equipment. 
  • They also include Zosano's proprietary microneedle array patch (MAP) intradermal drug delivery system, including a reusable applicator, solid-coated microneedle array patch technology, product packaging, methods for formulation and microneedle coating, and specialized equipment.
  • Emergex has previously completed proof-of-concept studies, coating Zosano's MAP technology-based microneedle patches with Emergex vaccine candidates, and observed favorable shelf-life characteristics. 
  • In May, Zosano suspended its M207 program to preserve its capital and cash resources
  • Additionally, the company's remaining feasibility study with a pharmaceutical partner is expected to conclude this quarter.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO once paid $1 million upfront to use Zosano's patch system to develop transdermal versions of select Novo glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs. In 2015 the companies terminated the pact.
  • Eli Lilly And Co LLY once teamed up with Zosano and invested $15 million to commercialize a treatment for osteoporosis, but the companies later dissolved the pact.

