VBI Vaccines, Agenus Ink Partnership For Combination Brain Cancer Therapy

- VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV and Agenus Inc AGEN collaborated to evaluate a combination therapy for brain cancer.
- The partnership will assess VBI-1901, VBI's cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic, and balstilimab, Agenus' monoclonal antibody targeting the programmed death receptor-1 protein, in primary glioblastoma patients as part of the adaptive platform trial, INSIGhT.
- Under the agreement, VBI will be the study sponsor and be responsible for the operational execution of the combination trial, and Agenus will provide drug supply and scientific support.
- In the recurrent setting, VBI-1901 is in an ongoing Phase 2a study and has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses and improvement in overall survival compared to historical controls.
- One of the patients with a partial response has been on the treatment protocol for over 2.5 years with a sustained tumor response reduction of 93% relative to baseline.
- These tumor responses have translated to clinical benefit with a median overall survival rate of 12.9 months, which compares favorably to the 8-month overall survival historical control in the recurrent setting after treatment with a monotherapy.
- Price Action: VBIV shares are up 3.06% at $0.6604 on the last check Wednesday.
