VBI Vaccines Reveals Updated Overall Survival Data From Brain Cancer Vaccine Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:04am   Comments
VBI Vaccines Reveals Updated Overall Survival Data From Brain Cancer Vaccine Trial

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) has presented updated 12-month and 18-month overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 2a study of VBI-1901, the Company's recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine

  • VBI-1901 + granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) arm showed 18-month OS of 30% (n=3/10)
  • One patient is still on protocol past week 86, with a 93% tumor reduction relative to initiation of treatment at the beginning of the study.
  • Two additional patients achieved OS of at least 20 months but are no longer on the protocol.
  • VBI-1901 + GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) AS01 adjuvant system arm showed 12-month OS of 70% (n=7/10) and 18-month OS not yet reached.
  • Historical control data have demonstrated OS to be around 60% at 6-months and about 30% at 12-months after treatment with a monotherapy.
  • VBI expects to assess VBI-1901 in randomized, controlled clinical studies in both primary and recurrent GBM patients.
  • The Company plans to start enrollment of patients with recurrent GBM in Q1 2022.
  • Beginning mid-year 2022, VBI expects to evaluate VBI-1901 in INSIGhT Phase 2 adaptive platform trial with primary GBM.
  • Also see: FDA Approves VBI Vaccines' 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine.
  • Price Action: VBIV shares are down 7.69% at $2.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

