VBI Vaccines Reveals Updated Overall Survival Data From Brain Cancer Vaccine Trial
VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) has presented updated 12-month and 18-month overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 2a study of VBI-1901, the Company's recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine
- VBI-1901 + granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) arm showed 18-month OS of 30% (n=3/10)
- One patient is still on protocol past week 86, with a 93% tumor reduction relative to initiation of treatment at the beginning of the study.
- Two additional patients achieved OS of at least 20 months but are no longer on the protocol.
- VBI-1901 + GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) AS01 adjuvant system arm showed 12-month OS of 70% (n=7/10) and 18-month OS not yet reached.
- Historical control data have demonstrated OS to be around 60% at 6-months and about 30% at 12-months after treatment with a monotherapy.
- VBI expects to assess VBI-1901 in randomized, controlled clinical studies in both primary and recurrent GBM patients.
- The Company plans to start enrollment of patients with recurrent GBM in Q1 2022.
- Beginning mid-year 2022, VBI expects to evaluate VBI-1901 in INSIGhT Phase 2 adaptive platform trial with primary GBM.
- Also see: FDA Approves VBI Vaccines' 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine.
- Price Action: VBIV shares are down 7.69% at $2.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
