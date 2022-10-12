Sangamo Touts Additional Positive Data For Fabry Gene Therapy Candidate

by

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO has announced updated preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), a gene therapy candidate for Fabry disease.

has announced updated preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), a gene therapy candidate for Fabry disease. Recently, Sangamo and Pfizer Inc PFE reopened enrollment in phase 3 AFFINE study hemophilia A gene therapy trial after pausing it due to some patients experiencing blood clotting protein factor VIII activity greater than 150%.

reopened enrollment in phase 3 AFFINE study hemophilia A gene therapy trial after pausing it due to some patients experiencing blood clotting protein factor VIII activity greater than 150%. These latest data show that all nine patients treated in the dose escalation phase across the four dose cohorts sustained elevated α-Gal A activity ranging from nearly 2-fold to 30-fold of mean normal at the last measurement date.

The gene therapy was generally well tolerated. All treatment-related adverse events were mild except for one instance of moderate pyrexia. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

Sangamo's Fabry Disease Gene Therapy Continues To Show Encouraging Safety Profile. Four patients were withdrawn from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and demonstrated significantly elevated levels of α-Gal A activity up to 28 weeks post-withdrawal.

Since the cutoff date, one additional patient was withdrawn from ERT.

The Phase 1/2 STAAR study has progressed into the expansion phase, with four patients dosed. Sangamo is currently planning for a potential Phase 3 clinical trial.

Price Action: SGMO shares closed at $4.75 on Tuesday.

