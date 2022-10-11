Gilead's Trodelvy Under FDA Review For Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

by

The FDA has accepted for review Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative breast cancer.

The target action date of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is February 2023.

The application is based on data from the registrational Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study. In the study, Trodelvy demonstrated a 34% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death and a 21% decrease in the risk of death compared to chemo.

The safety profile for Trodelvy in TROPiCS-02 was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety concerns identified in this population.

Any regulatory agency has not approved Trodelvy for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Price Action: GILD shares are up 2.34% at $65.97 on the last check Tuesday.

