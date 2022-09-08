by

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD announced the overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) versus comparator chemotherapy (TPC) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who received endocrine-based therapies and at least two chemotherapies.

Trodelvy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of 3.2 months in OS compared to chemo (median OS: 14.4 months vs. 11.2 months).

Other secondary endpoints, including objective response rate (ORR), demonstrated statistically significant improvement in favoring Trodelvy versus the physician's choice of chemo TPC.

Time to deterioration (TTD) also favored Trodelvy versus TPC (with a quality of life score of 4.3 months vs. 3.0 months) and a Fatigue score of 2.2 months vs. 1.4 months. No statistically significant difference in TTD on the Pain Scale was observed.

The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety signals identified.

Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.73% at $65.26 on the last check Thursday.

