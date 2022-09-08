- Gilead Sciences Inc GILD announced the overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) versus comparator chemotherapy (TPC) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who received endocrine-based therapies and at least two chemotherapies.
- The TROPiCS-02 study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival earlier this year.
- Related: Gilead's Breast Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer.
- Trodelvy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of 3.2 months in OS compared to chemo (median OS: 14.4 months vs. 11.2 months).
- Other secondary endpoints, including objective response rate (ORR), demonstrated statistically significant improvement in favoring Trodelvy versus the physician's choice of chemo TPC.
- Time to deterioration (TTD) also favored Trodelvy versus TPC (with a quality of life score of 4.3 months vs. 3.0 months) and a Fatigue score of 2.2 months vs. 1.4 months. No statistically significant difference in TTD on the Pain Scale was observed.
- The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety signals identified.
- Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.73% at $65.26 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.