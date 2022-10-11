Vertex Moves Its Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Program Forward

by

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX has advanced its investigational program targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare genetic disease characterized by a protein folding defect that can lead to liver and lung disease.

Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants. Additionally, Vertex will initiate a 48-week Phase 2 study of VX-864, a first-generation AAT corrector, to assess the impact of longer-term treatment on polymer clearance from the liver and the resultant levels of functional AAT (fAAT) in the plasma.

Consistent with its portfolio approach for all programs, Vertex is bringing forward additional next-wave AAT correctors, with the next molecules expected to enter the clinic starting in 2023.

