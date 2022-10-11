Vertex Moves Its Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Program Forward

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX has advanced its investigational program targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare genetic disease characterized by a protein folding defect that can lead to liver and lung disease.
- Vertex announced that the FDA had cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for VX-634, enabling the company to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial for this small molecule AAT corrector in healthy volunteers.
- Also see: Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants.
- Additionally, Vertex will initiate a 48-week Phase 2 study of VX-864, a first-generation AAT corrector, to assess the impact of longer-term treatment on polymer clearance from the liver and the resultant levels of functional AAT (fAAT) in the plasma.
- Consistent with its portfolio approach for all programs, Vertex is bringing forward additional next-wave AAT correctors, with the next molecules expected to enter the clinic starting in 2023.
- Price Action: VRTX shares are up 1.33% at $298.47 on the last check Tuesday.
