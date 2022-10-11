Sanofi - Regeneron Tout Additional Positive Data From Flagship Dupixent Product

by

Sanofi SA SNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN presented more positive data for their Dupixent product.

and presented more positive data for their Dupixent product. The companies said new Dupixent data showed a significant histological remission of eosinophilic esophagitis in children 1 to 11 years old.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and prevents it from working properly.

In May 2022, FDA approved Dupixent 300 mg weekly for EoE in people aged 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg.

68% of patients on a higher dose and 58% on a lower dose achieved the primary endpoint of significant histological disease remission, compared to 3% for placebo.

Children on the higher dose regimen also experienced significant improvements in abnormal endoscopic findings of their esophagus, with a reduction of 3.5 points compared to an increase of 0.3 points for the placebo.

Symptomatically, a higher dose of Dupixent led to a numerical improvement in the days children experienced disease symptoms from baseline compared to placebo, though not statistically significant.

Price Action: REGN stock closed at $730.92 on Monday, and SNY shares are up 0.84% at $39.43 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

