Sanofi - Regeneron Tout Additional Positive Data From Flagship Dupixent Product

- Sanofi SA SNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN presented more positive data for their Dupixent product.
- The companies said new Dupixent data showed a significant histological remission of eosinophilic esophagitis in children 1 to 11 years old.
- Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and prevents it from working properly.
- In May 2022, FDA approved Dupixent 300 mg weekly for EoE in people aged 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg.
- 68% of patients on a higher dose and 58% on a lower dose achieved the primary endpoint of significant histological disease remission, compared to 3% for placebo.
- Children on the higher dose regimen also experienced significant improvements in abnormal endoscopic findings of their esophagus, with a reduction of 3.5 points compared to an increase of 0.3 points for the placebo.
- Symptomatically, a higher dose of Dupixent led to a numerical improvement in the days children experienced disease symptoms from baseline compared to placebo, though not statistically significant.
