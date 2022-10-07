Alnylam's Lumasiran Scores Expanded FDA Approval For Ultra Rare Genetic Disease

- The FDA approved a label expansion for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's ALNY for Oxlumo (lumasiran), an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection, now indicated for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate (UOx) and plasma oxalate (POx) levels in pediatric and adult patients.
- PH1 is an ultra-rare genetic disease characterized by oxalate overproduction in the liver.
- The approval is based on positive efficacy and safety results of the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 study of OXLUMO in patients with severe renal impairment, including those on hemodialysis.
- Oxlumo treatment resulted in substantial reductions in POx and demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability profile in patients with compromised renal function.
- The supplemental application also included results from the open-label extensions of the ILLUMINATE-A and ILLUMINATE-B Phase 3 studies of pediatric and adult patients with PH1.
- The label has correspondingly been updated to highlight the maintenance of sustained reductions in UOx through Month 24 and Month 12, respectively.
- Price Action: ALNY shares traded lower by 0.28% at $201.81 on the last check Friday.
