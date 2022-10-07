ñol

UK Study Shows Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Did Not Cut Hospitalization Risk

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
UK Study Shows Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Did Not Cut Hospitalization Risk
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced data from two real-world evidence studies evaluating Lagevrio (molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine.
  • According to the results of a pivotal clinical trial in the U.K., Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill failed to show it can lower the risks of hospitalization and death among adults at higher risk from the disease. 
  • Preliminary results from a trial of more than 25,000 people show that taking molnupiravir can accelerate a patient’s time to recovery. But the drug showed no benefit compared to taking a placebo in reducing hospitalizations.
  • An analysis of real-world data from a separate study dubbed the Clalit study, conducted in Israel, showed that in a cohort of non-hospitalized, high-risk patients, molnupiravir reduced hospitalizations and mortality due to COVID-19 in patients 65 years and above.
  • No benefit was found in younger adults ages 40 to 64 years.
  • Additional data from the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial showed that a lower proportion of molnupiravir-treated participants in the modified intent-to-treat population had an acute care visit or a COVID-19-related acute care visit versus a placebo.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed lower by 1.07% at $87.44 on Thursday.

