Merck, Ridgeback Announce New Molnupiravir Data From Late-Stage COVID-19 Study

by

Merck & Co Inc MRK and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that the Annals of Internal Medicine had published additional data from the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for progressing to severe disease.

and announced that the Annals of Internal Medicine had published additional data from the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for progressing to severe disease. A lower proportion of molnupiravir-treated participants in the modified intent-to-treat population had an acute care visit or a COVID-19-related acute care visit versus a placebo.

7.2% of participants who received Lagevrio reported an acute care visit through Day 29, versus 10.6% of placebo participants, with a relative risk reduction of 32.1%.

Related: See Why Did FDA Update Merck's COVID-19 Pill Emergency Use Authorization.

See Why Did FDA Update Merck's COVID-19 Pill Emergency Use Authorization. 6.6% of participants who received Lagevrio reported a COVID-19-related acute care visit, versus 10.0% of placebo participants, with a RRR of 33.8%.

Based on a post hoc analysis, fewer Lagevrio-treated participants required respiratory interventions versus placebo-treated participants, with a RRR of 34.3%.

Lagevrio is being evaluated for post-exposure prophylaxis in the MOVe-AHEAD Phase 3 study of Lagevrio in preventing the spread of COVID-19 within households.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.07% at $89.90 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.