Merck, Ridgeback Announce New Molnupiravir Data From Late-Stage COVID-19 Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that the Annals of Internal Medicine had published additional data from the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for progressing to severe disease.
  • A lower proportion of molnupiravir-treated participants in the modified intent-to-treat population had an acute care visit or a COVID-19-related acute care visit versus a placebo.
  • 7.2% of participants who received Lagevrio reported an acute care visit through Day 29, versus 10.6% of placebo participants, with a relative risk reduction of 32.1%.
  • Related: See Why Did FDA Update Merck's COVID-19 Pill Emergency Use Authorization.
  • 6.6% of participants who received Lagevrio reported a COVID-19-related acute care visit, versus 10.0% of placebo participants, with a RRR of 33.8%.
  • Based on a post hoc analysis, fewer Lagevrio-treated participants required respiratory interventions versus placebo-treated participants, with a RRR of 34.3%. 
  • Lagevrio is being evaluated for post-exposure prophylaxis in the MOVe-AHEAD Phase 3 study of Lagevrio in preventing the spread of COVID-19 within households.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.07% at $89.90 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

