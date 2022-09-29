Alzamend Neuro Seeks FDA Nod For Dementia Immunotherapy Study

by

Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for its immunotherapy candidate, ALZN002.

submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for its immunotherapy candidate, ALZN002. The product candidate is designed to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

ALZN002 is a proprietary "active" immunotherapy product, which means each patient's immune system produces it.

It consists of autologous dendritic cells (DCs) that are activated white blood cells taken from each patient so that they can be engineered outside of the body to attack Alzheimer's-related amyloid-beta proteins.

These DCs are pulsed with a novel amyloid-beta peptide designed to bolster the ability of the patient's immune system to combat Alzheimer's.

The ALZN002-01 Phase 1/2A trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared to placebo in 20‑30 subjects with mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

Price Action: ALZN shares are down 6.78% at $1.10 on the last check Thursday.

