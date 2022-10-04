Connect Biopharma Lead Candidate Aces Pivotal Atopic Dermatitis Trial In Chinese Patients

by

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB announced topline results for the primary analysis population of the pivotal trial of CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China.

The primary endpoint of IGA of 0 or 1 ("clear" or "almost clear") with at least 2 grades of reduction at Week 16 from baseline was significantly greater for the CBP-201 (300 mg every two weeks) group with 30.3% of patients showing improvement compared to 7.5% for the placebo group.

Connect Biopharma's Candidate For Skin Disease-Associated Itch Shows Encouraging Safety Profile. Significant improvement in pruritus with 35.0% of patients experiencing a reduction of 4 or greater on the Peak Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) compared to 9.6% for placebo.

CBP-201 was generally well tolerated, with safety results comparable to placebo.

