Connect Biopharma Lead Candidate Aces Pivotal Atopic Dermatitis Trial In Chinese Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB announced topline results for the primary analysis population of the pivotal trial of CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China. 
  • This trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of CBP-201 as well as the potential for an extended CBP-201 dosing interval during the maintenance phase of treatment.
  • The primary endpoint of IGA of 0 or 1 ("clear" or "almost clear") with at least 2 grades of reduction at Week 16 from baseline was significantly greater for the CBP-201 (300 mg every two weeks) group with 30.3% of patients showing improvement compared to 7.5% for the placebo group.
  • Related: Connect Biopharma's Candidate For Skin Disease-Associated Itch Shows Encouraging Safety Profile.
  • Significant improvement in pruritus with 35.0% of patients experiencing a reduction of 4 or greater on the Peak Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) compared to 9.6% for placebo.
  • CBP-201 was generally well tolerated, with safety results comparable to placebo.
  • Price Action: CNTB shares are down 0.95% at $1.2975 on the last check Tuesday.

