Connect Biopharma's Candidate For Skin Disease-Associated Itch Shows Encouraging Safety Profile

Already a player in the oncology and antiviral spaces, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. SBFM is starting to make a name for itself in the $152 billion dietary supplement market with the launch of its science-based Essential 9TM capsule. The amino acid supplement saw nearly 200% growth in sales in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

What is Essential 9TM

Of the 20 amino acids the body needs to perform its daily functions, there are nine your body can’t manufacture on its own. That means it relies on you to consume enough of those nine amino acids from your diet. If you don’t, you could end up with deficiencies that can have various health consequences.

Sunshine BioPharma’s Essential 9TM supplement includes all nine essential amino acids that the body can’t manufacture itself. Here’s a quick rundown of what those nine amino acids do:

L-Histidine is needed to make the enzymes and compounds that break down and absorb minerals like iron, zinc and copper. Low levels are linked to kidney failure and pneumonia.

L-Isoleucine is important for muscle growth but may help regulate blood sugar, heal wounds and play a role in removing toxins from the body through the kidneys.

L-Leucine is also important for muscle growth, not just because of its role in protein synthesis but also in preventing protein breakdown, and aiding in tissue regeneration.

L-Lysine helps absorb calcium and form collagen — both of which strengthen bones, skin and connective tissue throughout the body.

L-Methionine has antioxidant properties that protect cells from damage. It also helps start the process of new muscle growth and aids the body in removing toxins.

L-Phenylalanine is a precursor for dopamine and norepinephrine, two neurotransmitters needed to feel motivated and energized. Low levels have been linked to depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other psychological and neurological disorders.

L-Threonine is important for both digestion and the immune system. Recent research suggests its role in regulating the metabolism may also make it important in promoting sleep and the recovery processes that happen while you sleep.

L-Tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin, two neurotransmitters responsible for regulating mood, pain and sleep. This makes it a popular sleep aid, but it may also be beneficial as a treatment to reduce depression symptoms.

L-Valine, like L-Isoleucine, plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, specifically by increasing insulin sensitivity. It also serves as a source of energy itself, which fuels both cognitive and physical function.

While you can find single amino acid supplements that contain just one of these, researchers are now realizing that it is essential to have all nine.

If you take a single amino acid supplement, you risk flooding the transporter proteins that transport amino acids to the bloodstream with that one amino acid, leaving little to none left to carry the other amino acids. With daily use, that can end up causing deficiencies in other amino acids and excessive levels of the one you’re supplementing. That imbalance can disrupt all those different functions listed above.

That’s why Sunshine Biopharma’s Essential 9TM supplement includes all nine essential amino acids, helping to maintain a healthier balance of all the amino acids your body needs for optimal energy, recovery and strength throughout your day.

Essential 9TM Is The First Step In Sunshine Biopharma’s Push Into the Supplement Market

The successful launch of the 9 amino acid capsule is just the beginning for the pharmaceutical company. Over the coming months, Sunshine Biopharma will be executing a large-scale marketing campaign to expand sales of the product beyond the U.S. and Canadian borders.

While the dietary supplement space is a competitive one with brands like Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF and MusclePharm Corp. MSLP already having an established presence in the market, Sunshine Biopharma is distinguishing itself from the pack by focusing on the high-growth protein and amino acids segment and establishing a global market reach.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.