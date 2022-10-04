ñol

Pfizer In-Licenses Voyager Therapeutics' AAV Capsid For Rare Neurologic Disease Target

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer In-Licenses Voyager Therapeutics' AAV Capsid For Rare Neurologic Disease Target
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR announced that Pfizer Inc PFE had exercised its option to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform.
  • The platform helps enable a potential gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target.
  • Under the terms of the license option agreement, originally announced in October 2021, Voyager previously received a $30 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive a $10 million option exercise payment. 
  • Related: Voyager Therapeutics' TRACER Capsids Show Encouraging Action In Animal Models.
  • Voyager is eligible to receive potential future development, regulatory, and commercialization milestone payments of up to $115 million and sales milestones of up to $175 million.
  • The target under agreement with Pfizer is distinct from those utilized in Voyager's internal pipeline programs. 
  • Pfizer has elected not to exercise its option to license a capsid for the cardiac target under the original agreement. All capsid rights for that target are returned to Voyager. 
  • Voyager retains global rights to all licensed capsids for use with other transgenes and all other applications of its TRACER technology.
  • Price Action: VYGR shares are up 17.58% at $6.62 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

