Pfizer In-Licenses Voyager Therapeutics' AAV Capsid For Rare Neurologic Disease Target

- Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR announced that Pfizer Inc PFE had exercised its option to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform.
- The platform helps enable a potential gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target.
- Under the terms of the license option agreement, originally announced in October 2021, Voyager previously received a $30 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive a $10 million option exercise payment.
- Voyager is eligible to receive potential future development, regulatory, and commercialization milestone payments of up to $115 million and sales milestones of up to $175 million.
- The target under agreement with Pfizer is distinct from those utilized in Voyager's internal pipeline programs.
- Pfizer has elected not to exercise its option to license a capsid for the cardiac target under the original agreement. All capsid rights for that target are returned to Voyager.
- Voyager retains global rights to all licensed capsids for use with other transgenes and all other applications of its TRACER technology.
- Price Action: VYGR shares are up 17.58% at $6.62 on the last check Tuesday.
