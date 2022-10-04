Pfizer In-Licenses Voyager Therapeutics' AAV Capsid For Rare Neurologic Disease Target

by

Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR announced that Pfizer Inc PFE had exercised its option to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform.

Under the terms of the license option agreement, originally announced in October 2021, Voyager previously received a $30 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive a $10 million option exercise payment.

Voyager is eligible to receive potential future development, regulatory, and commercialization milestone payments of up to $115 million and sales milestones of up to $175 million.

The target under agreement with Pfizer is distinct from those utilized in Voyager's internal pipeline programs.

Pfizer has elected not to exercise its option to license a capsid for the cardiac target under the original agreement. All capsid rights for that target are returned to Voyager.

Voyager retains global rights to all licensed capsids for use with other transgenes and all other applications of its TRACER technology.

Price Action: VYGR shares are up 17.58% at $6.62 on the last check Tuesday.

