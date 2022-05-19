Voyager Therapeutics' TRACER Capsids Show Encouraging Action In Animal Models

by

will present new preclinical data on a family of AAV9-derived TRACER capsids demonstrating cross-species central nervous system transduction at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting. Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform has identified a novel AAV9-derived capsid, VCAP-102, which demonstrated 50-fold better transduction in mice and 60-fold in non-human primates versus conventional AAV9 capsids after IV dosing.

Top variants from the capsid family exhibited increased blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrance across NHP species and mice.

Top variants showed preferential transduction of glial cells in mice.

The company is also scheduled to report updated results from preclinical gene therapy programs in GBA1, tauopathies, and SOD1 ALS.

Multiple transgenes for the optimal expression of glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1), the gene encoding the lysosomal enzyme glucoslyceramidase, were characterized in vitro and in vivo mouse models.

Systemic dosing of a vectorized anti-tau antibody in mouse models reduced tau pathology. The antibody demonstrated robust efficacy in vectorized (vTau) and passive forms in a hippocampal seeding mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease.

AAV9-derived capsid containing superoxide dismutase 1a (SOD1)-targeting RNAi gene therapy improved motor performance and survival in a SOD1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis mouse model.

Price Action: VYGR shares closed 3.96% lower at $6.30 on Wednesday.

