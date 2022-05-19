Voyager Therapeutics' TRACER Capsids Show Encouraging Action In Animal Models

- Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR will present new preclinical data on a family of AAV9-derived TRACER capsids demonstrating cross-species central nervous system transduction at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.
- Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform has identified a novel AAV9-derived capsid, VCAP-102, which demonstrated 50-fold better transduction in mice and 60-fold in non-human primates versus conventional AAV9 capsids after IV dosing.
- Top variants from the capsid family exhibited increased blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrance across NHP species and mice.
- Top variants showed preferential transduction of glial cells in mice.
- The company is also scheduled to report updated results from preclinical gene therapy programs in GBA1, tauopathies, and SOD1 ALS.
- Multiple transgenes for the optimal expression of glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1), the gene encoding the lysosomal enzyme glucoslyceramidase, were characterized in vitro and in vivo mouse models.
- Systemic dosing of a vectorized anti-tau antibody in mouse models reduced tau pathology. The antibody demonstrated robust efficacy in vectorized (vTau) and passive forms in a hippocampal seeding mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease.
- AAV9-derived capsid containing superoxide dismutase 1a (SOD1)-targeting RNAi gene therapy improved motor performance and survival in a SOD1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis mouse model.
- Price Action: VYGR shares closed 3.96% lower at $6.30 on Wednesday.
