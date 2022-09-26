LAVA Therapeutics Skyrockets After Cancer Agreement With Seagen

- Seagen Inc SGEN has announced an exclusive license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA Therapeutics N.V.'s LVTX LAVA-1223.
- LAVA-1223 is a preclinical asset that utilizes LAVA's proprietary Gammabody technology to target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing solid tumors.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will pay $50 million upfront, up to approximately $650 million in potential milestone payments.
- The agreement also allows Seagen to exclusively negotiate rights to apply LAVA's proprietary Gammabody platform on up to two additional tumor targets.
- LAVA-1223 employs a targeted approach designed to amplify natural tumor recognition by directing gamma delta T cells to the EGFR+ tumor to kill target cells and trigger immune activation while minimizing the impact on normal antigen-expressing tissue.
- Activating the adaptive immune system with this approach can provide durable immune responses and possibly enhance patient survival.
- Price Action: LVTX shares are up 119.2% at $5.26 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
