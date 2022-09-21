ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

After Two FDA Rejections, Fennec Pharma Lead Drug Scores US Approval For Chemo-Induced Hearing Loss

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
After Two FDA Rejections, Fennec Pharma Lead Drug Scores US Approval For Chemo-Induced Hearing Loss
  • The FDA approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's FENC Pedmark to reduce the risk of chemo-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.
  • Pedmark is indicated for pediatric patients one month of age, and older who have localized, non-metastatic solid tumors and have been treated with cisplatin infusions.
  • This approval makes Pedmark the first and only treatment approved by the FDA in this area of significant unmet medical need. 
  • The approval comes after receiving two FDA complete response letters, one in August 2020 and another in November 2021.
  • Pedmark is a formulation of sodium thiosulfate. 
  • The latest rejection came as the FDA has indicated that deficiencies have been identified following a recent inspection of the drug product manufacturer's manufacturing facility. 
  • In its Q2 earnings report, the company said it has built out the commercial organization over the past months with key hires in sales, market access, and field-based medical teams.
  • Price Action: FENC shares are up 9.44% at $8.35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral