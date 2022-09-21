AstraZeneca's Asthma Treatment Scores European Approval

by

The European Commission approved AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tezspire (tezepelumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma.

Tezspire (tezepelumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma. The approval covers patients 12 years and above who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.

The approval was based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial programme, in which Tezspire demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint.

Also Read: AstraZeneca's Blood Clot Treatment Hits Primary Goal In Rare Blood Disorder Trial.

AstraZeneca's Blood Clot Treatment Hits Primary Goal In Rare Blood Disorder Trial. Tezspire is the first and only biologic approved in Europe for severe asthma that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by blocking thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine.

Tezspire has been approved in the U.S. and other countries for treating severe asthma, and regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries worldwide.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.29% at $57.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.