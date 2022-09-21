Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec

by

Adapsyn Bioscience Inc , a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO .

, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with . Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.

The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream assay and development.

Evotec, Alpine Expand Pact For Commercial Process Development Of Autoimmune Disease Candidate. Evotec has extensive biochemical, cellular, and phenotypic screening capabilities, and particular expertise in natural product drug discovery and development.

The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high-value targets of interest to Evotec and its partners.

Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts.

Price Action: EVO shares are down 0.74% at $9.35 on the last check Wednesday.

