Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec

- Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO.
- Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.
- The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream assay and development.
- Evotec has extensive biochemical, cellular, and phenotypic screening capabilities, and particular expertise in natural product drug discovery and development.
- The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high-value targets of interest to Evotec and its partners.
- Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts.
- Price Action: EVO shares are down 0.74% at $9.35 on the last check Wednesday.
