by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
  • Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO.
  • Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.
  • The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream assay and development. 
  • Related: Evotec, Alpine Expand Pact For Commercial Process Development Of Autoimmune Disease Candidate.
  • Evotec has extensive biochemical, cellular, and phenotypic screening capabilities, and particular expertise in natural product drug discovery and development. 
  • The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high-value targets of interest to Evotec and its partners. 
  • Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts.
  • Price Action: EVO shares are down 0.74% at $9.35 on the last check Wednesday.

