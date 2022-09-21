Puma Biotech In-Licenses Takeda's Cancer Candidate With Primary Focus On Breast & Lung Cancer

- Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI announced an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK to license the worldwide research and development and commercial rights to alisertib for cancer indications.
- Alisertib has been tested in metastatic cancers, including breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Puma will assume sole responsibility for the global development and commercialization of alisertib.
- Takeda will receive an upfront license fee of $7 million and is eligible to receive potential future milestone payments of up to $287.3 million and tiered sales-based royalty payments.
- Puma initially intends to focus the development of alisertib on metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive) HER2-negative breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and small cell lung cancer.
- In previous trials, Alisertib has demonstrated meaningful clinical activity in these populations, most notably in ER-positive breast cancer patients previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.
- Alisertib was also previously tested in small cell lung cancer in a Phase 2 trial as a single agent and a Phase 2 trial in combination with paclitaxel compared to paclitaxel monotherapy.
