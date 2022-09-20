ñol

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read
  • The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents.
  • The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19.
  • The approval was based on results from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial, which showed that one intramuscular dose of Evusheld provided clinically and statistically significant protection against progression to severe COVID-19 or death from any cause compared to placebo.
  • Related: AstraZeneca Scores Its First Global Approval For Antibody Evusheld As COVID-19 Treatment.
  • Evusheld treatment earlier in the disease course led to more favorable outcomes and was generally well tolerated in the trial.
  • The recommended dose of Evusheld for treatment in Europe is 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab, administered as two separate, sequential IM injections.
  • Evusheld has been shown to retain in vitro neutralization of omicron BA.5.
  • Evusheld was approved in Europe for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents earlier this year.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.35% at $57.21 on the last check Tuesday.

