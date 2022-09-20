AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

by

The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents.

The approval was based on results from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial, which showed that one intramuscular dose of Evusheld provided clinically and statistically significant protection against progression to severe COVID-19 or death from any cause compared to placebo.

Evusheld treatment earlier in the disease course led to more favorable outcomes and was generally well tolerated in the trial.

The recommended dose of Evusheld for treatment in Europe is 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab, administered as two separate, sequential IM injections.

Evusheld has been shown to retain in vitro neutralization of omicron BA.5.

Evusheld was approved in Europe for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents earlier this year.

