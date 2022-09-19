Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Treatment Scores European Approval For Skin Cancer Setting

- The European Commission approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's BMY fixed-dose combination of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for melanoma patients aged 12 years and above.
- Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in the skin.
- The approval covers the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents with tumor cell PD-L1 expression < 1%.
- Also Read: Melanoma Study Achieves Key Milestone as Bristol's Flagship Treatment Secures Improvement in Survival Rates.
- The decision is based upon an exploratory analysis of results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial, which demonstrated that treatment with the fixed-dose combination med more than doubled the median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to nivolumab monotherapy – an established standard of care.
- No new safety events were identified with the combination compared to nivolumab monotherapy.
- Price Action: BMY shares closed 0.36% lower at $71.52 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.