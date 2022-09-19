ñol

Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Treatment Scores European Approval For Skin Cancer Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Treatment Scores European Approval For Skin Cancer Setting
  • The European Commission approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's BMY fixed-dose combination of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for melanoma patients aged 12 years and above.
  • Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in the skin.
  • The approval covers the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents with tumor cell PD-L1 expression < 1%.
  • Also Read: Melanoma Study Achieves Key Milestone as Bristol's Flagship Treatment Secures Improvement in Survival Rates.
  • The decision is based upon an exploratory analysis of results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial, which demonstrated that treatment with the fixed-dose combination med more than doubled the median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to nivolumab monotherapy – an established standard of care. 
  • No new safety events were identified with the combination compared to nivolumab monotherapy.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed 0.36% lower at $71.52 on Friday.

