 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palisade Bio's LB1148 Cuts The Risk of Adhesion Formation By 72% After Bowel Resection Surgery
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Palisade Bio's LB1148 Cuts The Risk of Adhesion Formation By 72% After Bowel Resection Surgery

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) announced data from a Pooled-Analysis of Studies LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN), highlighting LB1148 reduced incidence of adhesions by 72% in patients undergoing bowel resection.

  • Studies assessed the efficacy of LB1148 to reduce the formation of adhesions in subjects undergoing abdominal surgery.
  • Pooled data exhibited that LB1148 reduced the extent and severity of adhesions by 93% in patients undergoing bowel resection.
  • The incidence of adhesions in the placebo group was similar to the published incidence (89% and ≥90%, respectively).
  • Related: Palisade Bio Stock Shoots Up On FDA Fast Track Tag For LB1148 For Reduction of Post-Operative Adhesions.
  • 100% of placebo-treated subjects underwent a laparoscopic procedure, and 8 of 9 had ≥ 1 adhesions.
  • 75% of the 8 LB1148-treated subjects underwent a laparoscopic procedure, and 2 of 6 had ≥ 1 adhesions.
  • No drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trials.
  • A total of 3/11 subjects in LBS-IST-POI-101 and 14/120 subjects in LBS-POI-201-CN underwent a second surgery.
  • Price Action: PALI shares are down 14.40% at $1.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PALI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com