Palisade Bio's LB1148 Cuts The Risk of Adhesion Formation By 72% After Bowel Resection Surgery
Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) announced data from a Pooled-Analysis of Studies LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN), highlighting LB1148 reduced incidence of adhesions by 72% in patients undergoing bowel resection.
- Studies assessed the efficacy of LB1148 to reduce the formation of adhesions in subjects undergoing abdominal surgery.
- Pooled data exhibited that LB1148 reduced the extent and severity of adhesions by 93% in patients undergoing bowel resection.
- The incidence of adhesions in the placebo group was similar to the published incidence (89% and ≥90%, respectively).
- Related: Palisade Bio Stock Shoots Up On FDA Fast Track Tag For LB1148 For Reduction of Post-Operative Adhesions.
- 100% of placebo-treated subjects underwent a laparoscopic procedure, and 8 of 9 had ≥ 1 adhesions.
- 75% of the 8 LB1148-treated subjects underwent a laparoscopic procedure, and 2 of 6 had ≥ 1 adhesions.
- No drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trials.
- A total of 3/11 subjects in LBS-IST-POI-101 and 14/120 subjects in LBS-POI-201-CN underwent a second surgery.
- Price Action: PALI shares are down 14.40% at $1.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General