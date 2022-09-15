ñol

Pfizer's Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate Shows Efficacy In Adolescents

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 9:27 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer's Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate Shows Efficacy In Adolescents
  • Pfizer Inc PFE has announced topline results from the Phase 3 trial of its investigational pentavalent meningococcal vaccine (MenABCWY) in healthy individuals 10 through 25 years of age. 
  • The trial met all primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority to licensed vaccines for the five meningococcal serogroups that cause the most invasive meningococcal disease.
  • Currently, MenACWY and MenB vaccines are licensed separately, and no single vaccine is available to help protect against the five serogroups.
  • Participants in the trial were randomly assigned to receive either two doses of MenABCWY or licensed vaccines (two doses of Trumenba + one dose of GSK plc's GSK Menveo). 
  • Non-inferiority was demonstrated for all five serogroups following two doses of MenABCWY compared to two doses of Trumenba and one dose of Menveo.
  • Additionally, a single dose of MenABCWY met the non-inferiority criteria for serogroups A, C, W and Y compared to one dose of Menveo. 
  • In individuals who had not previously received a meningococcal vaccine, a higher proportion of subjects in the MenABCWY arm achieved ≥4-fold increases in immune responses than Menveo. 
  • Pfizer intends to submit a marketing application with the FDA in Q4 of 2022.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.26% at $46.27 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

