Kymera Gets Orphan Drug Status For Rare Blood Cancer Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
Kymera Gets Orphan Drug Status For Rare Blood Cancer Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Kymera Therapeutics’ KYMR product candidate KT-333 for the treatment of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

KT-333 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial to assess safety, tolerability and PK/PD of escalating doses in adult patients with relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors, including aggressive lymphomas.

Nello Mainolfi, Co-Founder, President and CEO, commented: "This second orphan drug designation reinforces the potential of KT-333 to impact the lives of a broad range of patients with hematological and solid tumors by targeting STAT3, a protein that has been considered undruggable. We have a significant opportunity to deliver an important new medicine with this first-in-class heterobifunctional degrader, and we look forward to working with the lymphoma community to rapidly advance KT-333 in CTCL and exploring its potential in other cancers.”

KT-333 is a first-in-class degrader of the transcriptional regulator STAT3. Deregulation of STAT3 signaling has been implicated in the pathogenesis of a variety of cancers, including CTCL.

Kymera received orphan drug designation for KT-333 in the treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) earlier this year.

FDA grants orphan designation to promote the development of a drug that is expected to have significant therapeutic advantage over existing treatments that target a condition affecting 200,000 or fewer U.S. patients annually.

Price Action : Kymera shares closed Wednesday’s trading higher 2.17 percent at $27.81.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA GrantBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral