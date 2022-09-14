ñol

This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:
  • With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company.
  • Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19 antiviral, sotrovimab (Xevudy), and received repeat US government contracts.
  • Xevudy generated around $2.6 billion in revenues that could provide robust funds to support Vir’s multiple clinical development efforts without the need for any near-term capital.
  • Vir is developing next-gen COVID-19 antibodies like VIR-7832 with potentially greater potency and broader coverage against new COVID-19 variants. The analyst forecasts peak non-risk adjusted sales of ~$360 million in 2026E for VIR-7832.
  • Different combinations of Vir’s HBV assets and forecasts peak non-risk adjusted HBV sales of ~$2.8 billion in 2031E for Vir’s potential final HBV combination regimen.
  • Additional data could validate Vir’s early-stage influenza and HIV programs.
  • Also Read: Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are up 2.87% at $21.16 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral