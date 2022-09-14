ñol

ASLAN Pharma Starts Eblasakimab Program In Dupixent Treated Dermatitis Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN plans to initiate a new clinical trial of eblasakimab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patients who have previously been treated with dupilumab. 
  • Dupilumab is marketed as Sanofi SA SNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Dupixent.
  • Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to deliver a differentiated efficacy and safety profile. ASLAN expects to enroll the first patient in the trial in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • "In contrast to our Phase 2b trial in biologic naïve patients, TREK-DX will allow us to evaluate eblasakimab's unique mechanism of action in a new patient population," said Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. "We believe that many patients previously treated with dupilumab can benefit from eblasakimab, and this data could support the use of eblasakimab in both the biologic naïve and experienced patient populations."
  • The TREK-DX trial is expected to enroll 75 patients.
  • ASLAN is also conducting the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of eblasakimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD who are candidates for systemic therapy. 
  • Topline data from this trial is expected in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: ASLN shares are down 1.41% at $0.7690 on the last check Wednesday.

