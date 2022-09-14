by

has dosed the first participants in the Phase 3 trial of its quadrivalent modified RNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine candidate in approximately 25,000 healthy U.S. adults. Influenza annually causes 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, 12,000 to 52,000 deaths, and about $25 billion in economic loss in the U.S.

The quadrivalent modRNA vaccine candidate will encode World Health Organization recommended strains for the Northern Hemisphere 2022-23 cell culture- or recombinant-based influenza vaccines.

This Phase 3 study is informed by previously shared data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial, demonstrating a safety and immunogenicity profile supportive of program advancement.

Beyond the modRNA vaccine candidate, Pfizer has ongoing studies exploring more novel mRNA technology like self-amplifying RNA (saRNA).

, under which Pfizer has the exclusive right to carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA‐based influenza vaccines. BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer’s sales upon potential approval and commercialization.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.13% at $46.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

