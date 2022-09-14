- Pfizer Inc PFE has dosed the first participants in the Phase 3 trial of its quadrivalent modified RNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine candidate in approximately 25,000 healthy U.S. adults.
- Influenza annually causes 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, 12,000 to 52,000 deaths, and about $25 billion in economic loss in the U.S.
- The quadrivalent modRNA vaccine candidate will encode World Health Organization recommended strains for the Northern Hemisphere 2022-23 cell culture- or recombinant-based influenza vaccines.
- This Phase 3 study is informed by previously shared data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial, demonstrating a safety and immunogenicity profile supportive of program advancement.
- Beyond the modRNA vaccine candidate, Pfizer has ongoing studies exploring more novel mRNA technology like self-amplifying RNA (saRNA).
- In 2018, Pfizer entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with BioNTech SE BNTX, under which Pfizer has the exclusive right to carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA‐based influenza vaccines.
- BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer’s sales upon potential approval and commercialization.
