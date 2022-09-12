- HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN, with a price target of $10 with a Buy rating.
- With an upside of almost 60%, the analyst believes Rain's lead asset, milademetan, has the potential to become a tumor-agnostic therapy for MDM2 amplified cancers.
- Milademetan, in-licensed from Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY in 2020, is an oral MDM2 inhibitor that reactivates the tumor suppressor gene, p53.
- P53 is a key regulator of various cellular processes, including the cell cycle, DNA repair, and apoptosis.
- Milademetan could address p53 inactivation across multiple p53 wild-type (WT) tumor types, representing about 50% of all cancers.
- Rain is conducting a Phase 3 MANTRA trial in patients with well-differentiated / de-differentiated liposarcoma.
- Since the primary endpoint is based on a doubling of PFS, we believe Rain's Phase 1 data de-risks the upcoming Phase 3 data, slated for release in 1H23, writes HC Wainwright.
- The analyst conservatively projects that milademetan could have a peak annual sales potential of nearly $1 billion from liposarcoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and breast cancer indications.
- Price Action: RAIN shares are up 12.60% at $6.42 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral