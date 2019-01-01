ñol

Rain Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:RAIN)
2.70
-0.05[-1.82%]
At close: Jun 3
2.70
00
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low2.64 - 2.88
52 Week High/Low2.15 - 22.22
Open / Close2.84 / 2.7
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 26.5M
Vol / Avg.109.3K / 67K
Mkt Cap71.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.66
Total Float6.5M

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$16.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$15.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Roth Capital
  • Oppenheimer

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Rain Therapeutics

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Rain Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)?
A

The latest price target for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) was reported by Roth Capital on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting RAIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 492.59% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Rain Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rain Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rain Therapeutics was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) is trading at is $2.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

