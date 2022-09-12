- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH announced positive initial data from the single agent dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 study of DCC-3116 in advanced or metastatic tumors with a mutant RAS or RAF gene.
- Fourteen patients were evaluable for response; the best overall response was stable disease and the disease control rate at week 16 was 29%.
- HC Wainwright believes the data sets up the potential for future positive data in combination with multiple small molecule targeted therapies.
- The analyst reiterates the Buy rating and increases the price target to $25 from $20.
- "While no CRs or PRs were reported in the study which enrolled colorectal pancreas and other cancer types (with most patients harboring KRAS mutations (83%) over BRAF mutation (17%), we note to investors that this should not be a deterrent to the mechanism, given that ULK signaling in down stream of from the MAPK pathway and PI3K pathway," the analyst writes.
- During the ESMO data presentation, Deciphera's KOL was confident of the overall safety profile and noted that the Grade 3 ALT TEAEs, which led to dose interruption and reduction, were reversible and asymptomatic.
- The company also shared updated results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) not amenable to surgery.
- Data exhibited an objective response rate of 69% in Phase 1, 53% in Phase 2 Cohort A, and 46% in Phase 2 Cohort B.
- The data demonstrated a clinical benefit rate of 100% across all Phase 1/2 patients.
- Price Action: DCPH shares are up 10.79% at $20.03 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral