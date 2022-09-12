- Amgen Inc AMGN announced detailed results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial. These data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
- The data showed that oral Lumakras/Lumykras (sotorasib) led to significantly superior progression-free survival (PFS) and higher objective response rate (ORR), in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared with intravenous chemotherapy, docetaxel.
- Lumakras reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy.
- There was no significant difference in overall survival between Lumakras and intravenous chemotherapy, docetaxel.
- At one year, 24.8% of Lumakras takers were alive and did not show any disease worsening, versus 10.1% for docetaxel.
- Lumakras demonstrated double response rates of 28% versus docetaxel (13%) and showed consistent benefit across other efficacy secondary endpoints, including improved disease control rate (83% versus 60%, respectively).
- Overall survival was not significantly different between treatment arms. The study was not powered to detect a statistical difference in OS.
- Amgen said 33% of Lumakras trial patients experienced serious side effects such as diarrhea and elevated liver enzymes, compared with 40% of chemotherapy patients.
- Price Action: AMGN shares are down 3.54% at $238.92 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
