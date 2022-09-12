ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amgen's Lumakras Cuts Risk Of Progression By 34% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read
Amgen's Lumakras Cuts Risk Of Progression By 34% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer Patients
  • Amgen Inc AMGN announced detailed results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial. These data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
  • The data showed that oral Lumakras/Lumykras (sotorasib) led to significantly superior progression-free survival (PFS) and higher objective response rate (ORR), in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared with intravenous chemotherapy, docetaxel. 
  • Lumakras reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy.
  • There was no significant difference in overall survival between Lumakras and intravenous chemotherapy, docetaxel.
  • At one year, 24.8% of Lumakras takers were alive and did not show any disease worsening, versus 10.1% for docetaxel.
  • Related: Amgen Touts Early Lumakras Combo Data In KRAS Cancer Settings
  • Lumakras demonstrated double response rates of 28% versus docetaxel (13%) and showed consistent benefit across other efficacy secondary endpoints, including improved disease control rate (83% versus 60%, respectively). 
  • Overall survival was not significantly different between treatment arms. The study was not powered to detect a statistical difference in OS.
  • Amgen said 33% of Lumakras trial patients experienced serious side effects such as diarrhea and elevated liver enzymes, compared with 40% of chemotherapy patients.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are down 3.54% at $238.92 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral