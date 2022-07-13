Amgen Touts Early Lumakras Combo Data In KRAS Cancer Settings

by

BMO Capital Markets says that while Amgen Inc's AMGN Lumakras (sotorasib) + PD1i data was delayed to the August 7 presentation, it did get data on the Lumakras + SHP2 inhibitor combination.

says that while Lumakras (sotorasib) + PD1i data was delayed to the August 7 presentation, it did get data on the Lumakras + SHP2 inhibitor combination. "While these data (n=21) showed clinical activity and safety, additional data could validate whether the combination can tackle "adaptive resistance," the next challenge in KRAS-targeted therapy," BMO said.

The Lumakras + SHP2 inhibitor combo showed clinical activity, but additional data will be needed to get comfortable with a meaningful benefit.

3/4 KRASi-naive patients had a partial response, and 4 had disease control. 5/6 colorectal cancer patients achieved disease control, with one patient achieving a 26% reduction in tumor burden.

The combo was well tolerated, with no Grade 4 treatment-related adverse events and 6 Grade 3 TRAEs, three leading to discontinuation.

Data in August will be compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc's MRTX initial front-line data from early June, which showed a high ORR (77%) in patients with a PD-L1 of TPS ≥50%, and 50% in those with a TPS 1-49%. The median duration of treatment was at only 2.1 months.

initial front-line data from early June, which showed a high ORR (77%) in patients with a PD-L1 of TPS ≥50%, and 50% in those with a TPS 1-49%. The median duration of treatment was at only 2.1 months. Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.20% at $247.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.