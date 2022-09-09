- Allakos Inc ALLK has reported data from the EoDyssey Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD).
- The trial met its histologic co-primary endpoint, but it did not achieve statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoint in both the intent to treat (ITT) population and in a prespecified subpopulation.
- Although positive numerical trends in the symptomatic endpoint were observed in this prespecified subpopulation, the results were not statistically significant.
- The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with previously reported intravenous lirentelimab studies.
- Mild to moderate infusion-related reactions occurred in 19.6% of lirentelimab-treated patients and 14.9% of placebo-treated patients.
- Allakos is not planning to conduct additional studies in eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases.
- The company is focusing on developing lirentelimab in atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. Topline data from these studies are expected in 2H of 2023.
- Additionally, Allakos is advancing AK006 into IND-enabling studies and plans to initiate a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: ALLK shares are down 17% at $3.84 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
