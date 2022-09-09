ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Some Breast Implant Cases Are Associated With Skin Cancer, FDA Receives Reports

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
Some Breast Implant Cases Are Associated With Skin Cancer, FDA Receives Reports
  • In a safety notice, the FDA has received several reports of certain cancers in the scar tissue around breast implants.
  • The FDA learned about these reports through continual postmarket reviews of breast implants and ongoing collaboration with external stakeholders. 
  • As of Sept. 1, 2022, the FDA had received ten reports about squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, and 12 reports about various lymphomas related to breast implants.
  • Right now, we do not have enough information to say whether breast implants cause these cancers or if some implants pose a higher risk than others, the agency said in a separate report.
  • Earlier, the agency added new restrictions and warning labels for breast implants following reports of women who developed breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a cancer of the immune system.
  • The FDA said the new lymphoma cases were distinct from BIA-ALCL reported earlier.
  • It said the occurrence of cancers in scar tissues around an implant might be rare, and the incidence rate and risk factors are currently unknown.
  • Companies have their implants approved by the FDAAllergan owned by Abbvie Inc ABBVMentor, a Johnson & Johnson JNJ company, Sientra Inc SIEN, and Privately held Ideal Implant Incorporated.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDATop StoriesGeneral